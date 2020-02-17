Environment
Madrid spending 4.4 million on Balearics Storm Gloria damage
The national ministry for ecological transition is allocating 19.75 million euros for emergency work to repair damage that was caused by Storm Gloria.
This work, according to the ministry, will be undertaken "without delay". The Balearics will receive 4.4 million euros, Catalonia 5.75 million and Valencia 9.6 million. In Majorca, there is funding for nineteen municipalities: Alcudia, Arta, Banyalbufar, Campos, Capdepera, Deya, Escorca, Estellencs, Felanitx, Manacor, Muro, Pollensa, Sant Llorenç, Santa Margalida, Santanyi, Ses Salines, Soller, Son Servera and Valldemossa.
The municipalities in Minorca are Alaior, Ciutadella, Es Castell, Es Marcadal, Es Migjorn Gran, Ferreríes, Mahón and Sant Lluis. In Ibiza: Sant Antoni, Sant Joan de Labritja, Sant Josep de Sa Talaia and Santa Eulalia del Ríu.
