The Soller Tunnel will be closed in order to carry out safety work. 17-02-2020 Lluc Garcia - Archive

With the exception of Fridays and Saturdays, the Soller Tunnel in the direction of Soller will be closed between 23.00 and 06.00 for four weeks from Wednesday. This is because of work to substitute brackets which support pipework that supplies the fire hydrants. The tunnel in the Palma direction is expected to be closed at certain times, which have yet to be announced. Traffic will be diverted onto the MA-11 Coll de Soller road.

The Council of Majorca's department for mobility and infrastructure says that the brackets need replacing for safety reasons. They are at a height of a metre and a half and are pointed. They could therefore injure drivers in the event of a collision in the tunnel.

As a further safety measure, thirty more fire hydrants are being installed.