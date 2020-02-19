Property
Skeleton Properties To Be Revitalised
Buildings that were under construction on urban land in the Balearics during the financial crisis, but never finished are to be converted into VPO properties.
The concrete skeletons will have to be legalised first because all the building licences are out of date and some of them are higher than allowed by law.
There are hundreds of unfinished properties in the Balearic Islands, especially in Manacor, sa Pobla and Ibiza and the plan is to re-issue the licences so that developers can finish building them and make sure they meet the new regulations.
The new Balearic Housing Decree will state that this solution can only be adopted if the structures are located on urban land.
The decree of urgent measures does not include a single proposal for actions on rustic land.
The only other option would be to demolish the empty, unfinished buildings, but the Executive says it’s better to finish what’s already been started.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Adam Ostenfeld / Hace about 2 hours
Where did they find the $$ to do this it will be interesting to see which building company goes to work there and good luck getting paid this sounds like Low or no income housing should be a real source of a great community based on these principals , Drug business etc a new bigger better son banya . with a country with Debt of 98 % of GDP and high unemployment lower tourist numbers well . Good Luck