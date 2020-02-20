Crime
A Lucky Escape
"I have not killed anyone, thank God."
Those were the first words out of the mouth of the driver who crashed his car in Palma on Wednesday.
He told Police he became dizzy after receiving urgent news about his 8-year-old son.
"I was driving when they called me from school and told me that the boy had hit his head hard," he explains.
After losing control of the vehicle he bashed three cars in Calle Industria, then mounted the pavement, causing minor injuries to two men who were sitting outside at a café .
He was tested for drugs and alcohol and the results for both were negative.
No-one was seriously injured, much to the relief of the driver who said he considered himself "very lucky to have killed no one."
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.