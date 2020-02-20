Driver who crashed his car in Calle Industria 19-02-2020 M. À. Cañellas

Shares:

"I have not killed anyone, thank God."

Those were the first words out of the mouth of the driver who crashed his car in Palma on Wednesday.

He told Police he became dizzy after receiving urgent news about his 8-year-old son.

"I was driving when they called me from school and told me that the boy had hit his head hard," he explains.

After losing control of the vehicle he bashed three cars in Calle Industria, then mounted the pavement, causing minor injuries to two men who were sitting outside at a café .

He was tested for drugs and alcohol and the results for both were negative.

No-one was seriously injured, much to the relief of the driver who said he considered himself "very lucky to have killed no one."