News
Driver Crashes Dodging Horse & Cart
A man is in serious condition after crashing his car on the road from Sineu to Inca in Majorca.
The 60-year-old man apparently lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a wall at around 1920 on Wednesday night when he tried to dodge a horse and cart.
061 Emergency Services personnel stabilised the patient at the scene before transferring him to Son Espases Hospital.
The two men and a woman who were in the cart suffered minor injuries when it overturned and the horse reportedly broke free and ran off.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.