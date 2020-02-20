Driver in serious condition in Son Espases after car crash 09-02-2020 M. À. Cañellas

A man is in serious condition after crashing his car on the road from Sineu to Inca in Majorca.

The 60-year-old man apparently lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a wall at around 1920 on Wednesday night when he tried to dodge a horse and cart.

061 Emergency Services personnel stabilised the patient at the scene before transferring him to Son Espases Hospital.

The two men and a woman who were in the cart suffered minor injuries when it overturned and the horse reportedly broke free and ran off.