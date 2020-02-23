There is plenty of controversy about plans for Palma airport. 23-02-2020 Archive

Shares:

Maurici Lucena, president of the Aena airports authority, says that there is to be a reformulation of the project for Son Sant Joan Airport. There will be no increase in car parking or in the number of aircraft parking stands.

Accompanied by the airport's director, Tomás Melgar, Lucena said in Madrid on Friday that there had "perhaps" been a misunderstanding of a technical nature of some specifications for the project, adding that the Spanish government, the ministry of transport and Aena wish to "have consensus with the regional authorities" on aspects that they are able to.

Explaining the decision for there not to be more car parking for passengers, the Aena representatives said that this reflects the "new model for sustainable mobility" to which the regional government is committed. Lucena stressed that the airports authority "does not wish to expand Palma airport but rather to provide greater quality for passengers and to improve all airport services".

The president also expressed the Aena commitment to the regional government's scheme for a tram to serve the airport. "We will assume the financial effort that corresponds to us."