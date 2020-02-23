Emergencies
Man killed while walking across Andratx motorway
A 31-year-old man was killed on Sunday morning when he was hit by a car while walking across the MA-1 Andratx motorway.
The incident occurred on the motorway heading towards Palma around 06.30. Witnesses say that the man was struck by a hire car that couldn't have avoided him; he was thrown several metres by the impact. The driver stopped and called the emergency services, while there were a number of other calls to 112.
Medics from 061 determined that the man had been killed instantaneously.
