The Guardia Civil's Tráfico are investigating the circumstances. 23-02-2020 Teresa Ayuga

A 31-year-old man was killed on Sunday morning when he was hit by a car while walking across the MA-1 Andratx motorway.

The incident occurred on the motorway heading towards Palma around 06.30. Witnesses say that the man was struck by a hire car that couldn't have avoided him; he was thrown several metres by the impact. The driver stopped and called the emergency services, while there were a number of other calls to 112.

Medics from 061 determined that the man had been killed instantaneously.