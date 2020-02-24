Entertainment
Love Island Majorca 2020 confirmed
The first winter edition of Love Island came to an end of Sunday, but no sooner had it finished, it was confirmed that the summer edition will return to Majorca is just a few months time.
The winter series was an extra one launched for the first time this year, not a replacement for the traditional summer Love Island series.
While a new villa in South Africa was used for this recent season, the ITV2 show will be returning to Majorca for filming later this year.
Paul Mortimer, head of digital channels and acquisitions at ITV, said: "Off the back of a record-breaking year, we're delighted to be bringing an extra series of our biggest and sunniest show to the 2020 schedule.
"Love Island has proven yet again to be the perfect format that engages younger audiences."
