Luxottica Group cancels annual conference in Calvia. 25-02-2020 Ultima Hora

An Italian multinational company has cancelled its annual convention, which was due to take place in Calvia in March, because of the coronavirus.

The Luxottica Group specialises in glasses and optical accessories and is based in the town of Agordo, in the Veneto region of Italy.

In the last week the number of cases of the Covid-19 virus in northern Italy has multiplied which is why the convention organisers have cancelled the event.

500 people from all over the world were due to attend the 5-day conference and pulling the event will have a massive effect on a number of businesses in Majorca. All of the hotel bookings, transport, transfers, excursions and restaurant bookings have been cancelled.

The measure has also affected the Spanish airline that was supposed to transport guests from Italy.

The company is reportedly planning to rebook the event for next year at the same hotels in Magalluf.

If the coronavirus crisis spreads from Italy into Central European countries, aside from the health risks, the disease could have a grave effect on the economy, particularly, airlines, transport companies and hotels.

The Italian government has already cancelled all study trips and student cultural exchanges within Europe because of the increase in the number of cases of the Covid-19 virus. Tomorrow, Spanish airlines will decide whether to cancel flights to Italy from Madrid, Barcelona and Son Sant Joan.

The Minister of Tourism & Treball, Iago Negueruela, said on Tuesday that the Balearic Health Department is co-ordinating with the central government over the coronavirus crisis and will continue to do everything necessary to prevent the virus from spreading.

“From a tourist point of view, the Government does not believe that due to the coronavirus there is no risk for the next summer season in the Balearic Islands, we are not in the same situation as the Canary Islands, which is now in high season, so we will have to wait and see how events evolve.”