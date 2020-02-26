Guardia Civil Officers searching Ramadani mansion in Calvia 22-02-2020 A. Sepulveda

The Guardia Civil investigation into alleged money laundering by football agents, has revealed that the representatives allegedly used the Cypriot club, Apollon Limassol, to make ghost signings.

By tracing the origin of the money at International level, investigators say they discovered that the agents were part of a criminal organisation which was able to control various football clubs in countries such as Serbia, Cyprus and Belgium, carrying out fictional signings which were disclosed on various social media sites as Football Leaks.

The events date back to 2017, when two agents of soccer players acquired luxurious homes in an exclusive urbanisation in Calvià. One was the millionaire football agent, Fali Ramadani and they both allegedly used "a complicated corporate framework to hide the true ownership."

Four others are being investigated by the National Court in addition to Ramadani; his wife, a former goalkeeper from an International team, his wife and a fifth defendant.

The investigation is focusing on a period of time that the two agents allegedly brought at least 10 million euros into Majorca to buy homes and yachts and maintain their standard of living.

Around 100 Guardia Civil Officers have participated in the and the money laundering investigation in Spain which now includes a tax advisory office based in Malta and other countries, and its workers.