News
Ambulance Workers On Strike From Monday
The Baleares Ambulance Service has called an indefinite strike from next week.
Around 600 workers will join the walk out on Monday, March 2 over pay and conditions after three years of negotiating failed to produce a new agreement.
The ambulance personnel are demanding that the increase in the CPI be collected in their salaries. The agreement expired in 2017 and since then their salaries have been frozen.
Union reps claim that it’s impossible to reach an agreement with their employer, ABEA, and that they are taking strike action from Monday.
They also called IB-Salut irresponsible for not going to the meeting, especially at a time when the health service is in in full crisis with the coronavirus.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.