Baleares Ambulance Service strike affects Public & Private ambulances. 26-02-2020 Teresa Ayuga

Shares:

The Baleares Ambulance Service has called an indefinite strike from next week.

Around 600 workers will join the walk out on Monday, March 2 over pay and conditions after three years of negotiating failed to produce a new agreement.

The ambulance personnel are demanding that the increase in the CPI be collected in their salaries. The agreement expired in 2017 and since then their salaries have been frozen.

Union reps claim that it’s impossible to reach an agreement with their employer, ABEA, and that they are taking strike action from Monday.

They also called IB-Salut irresponsible for not going to the meeting, especially at a time when the health service is in in full crisis with the coronavirus.