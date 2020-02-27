National Police Officers on Paseo Marítimo in Palma. archive photo 12-03-2019 Ultima Hora

A man has been arrested for allegedly brutally beating a couple who criticised his driving.

The incident happened between Carrer de l’Aigua Dolça and Avinguda de Gabriel Roca at around midnight.

The victims told Police that as they were walking down the street they had to jump out of the way to avoid being run over by the defendants car.

They shouted at the driver, who allegedly got out of his car and started punching and kicking the man, then turned to the woman and said "Wait for me to finish him, then I'll come after you."

A doorman from a nearby leisure venue who came to the couple’s rescue said the defendant fled when he arrived at the scene, leaving the husband unconscious on the ground.

Both victims suffered serious injuries and had to be taken to hospital for treatment.

The defendant has been charged with a crime of serious injury.