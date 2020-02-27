Competition
Ten finalists for the Ensaimada World Championship
The fourth Ensaimada World Championship will be held on Sunday at 17.00 in Palma's Parc de la Mar. Ten bakeries from Majorca and Minorca will be battling it out, they having come through a preliminary competition with thirty bakeries in all, which included contestants from Barcelona and Madrid.
The finalists will present two ensaimadas without sugar coatings. Members of the jury will not know from which bakery the ensaimadas come. The jury will comprise representatives of the Balearics Association of Bakers and Pastry Chefs, gastronomy experts and the previous three winners - Joan Seguí (Forn Sant Francesc), Joan Fornari (Forn i Pastisseria Gelabert) and Rafel Solivellas (Forn Can Rafel).
The winner will receive 1,000 kilos of flour. There will be 500 kilos for second place and 250 kilos for third place.
The ten are: Forn Can Cerdà (Valldemossa); Forn Can Nadal (Campos); Forn Can Pau (Llucmajor); Forn Can Nadal (Andratx); Forn des Pla de Na Tesa (Marratxí); Forn i Pastisseria Benet Barón (Porreres); Forn i Pastisseria Son Campos (Palma); Forn Pes de Sa Palla (Palma); Herbera Bakery (Ciutadella); Pastisseria Can Pons (Es Mercadal).
