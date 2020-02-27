Show that Pollensa contracted for carnival. 27-02-2020 Pimpa / Som Pollença

Pollensa council officials have been left red faced after contracting an erotic show by error for the Puerto Pollensa carnival celebrations.

Embarrassed officials said yesterday that they had recruited a DJ and an entertainment package for the big carnival celebrations without realising that it included a show which some would call risqué!

“We wish to apologise for the error, it was a mistake,” said a council spokesperson.

