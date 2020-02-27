Carnival
Pollensa council officials left red faced over “erotic show...”
Pollensa council officials have been left red faced after contracting an erotic show by error for the Puerto Pollensa carnival celebrations.
Embarrassed officials said yesterday that they had recruited a DJ and an entertainment package for the big carnival celebrations without realising that it included a show which some would call risqué!
“We wish to apologise for the error, it was a mistake,” said a council spokesperson.
Full Report in tomorrow’s Northern Spotlight.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.