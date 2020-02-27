The Kaiser Chiefs - promotion photo 27-02-2020 promotion photo

It’s just been announced that the British band, the Kaiser Chiefs will be headlining at this year’s Mallorca Rocks Festival in Magaluf.

They hail from Leeds and performed as Parva before changing their name in 2003.

Their first album as the Kaiser Chiefs, Employment, came out in 2005 and they were basically unstoppable after that, playing all over the globe and picking up gong after gong at award shows all over the shop.

Hit singles like, I Predict a Riot, Everyday I love You Less and Less, Never Miss a Beat and Oh My God racked up multi-million pound sales worldwide and were clearly heavily influenced by British punk from the 1970’s. But it was Ruby that gave them their first UK number one single and put them way up there on the top tier of the British Indie circuit.

Constant comparisons with Franz Ferdinand do not go down well with the band and quite right too they’ve fought through the melee and deserve a place of their own in music history.

The Mallorca Live Festival is on May 14, 15 and 16 in Calvia with a stonking line up that includes the Pet Shop Boys, the Kaiser Chiefs, Crystal Fighters, Kate Tempese, Monarchy and many, many more national and international musicians, singers and bands.

Tickets range in price from 73.50 to 189 euros a pop and it’s one of the biggest events of the year on the island.