Tourism
January foreign tourism fell over 25%
Foreign tourism in Spain in January fell by 1.4% compared with January 2019. This was the second consecutive monthly fall, there having been a 0.9% decrease in December. There were 4.1 million tourists in January, of which 718,248 were from the UK. This was the highest number for a foreign tourism market (the UK always is) but was down eleven per cent. German tourism fell 4.6% to 493,711, while French tourism went up 7.7% to 480,364.
The Frontur survey shows that the Canaries led the way in terms of foreign tourist numbers - 1.1 million, a fall of five per cent - followed by Catalonia, where there was a 4.5% decrease to 869,168. There were increased tourist numbers in Andalusia, Madrid and Valencia, with rises of between 4.5% and 5.5%. But there was a significant drop in the Balearics - down 26.79% to 103,902.
Nationally, tourist spending was up by 2.1% to 4,779 million euros. Average spending per tourist rose 3.6% to 1,155 euros.
Comments
E Weldon / Hace about 2 hours
Well it’s hard to get flights from Scotland in the winter months! NO Flights unless you want to travel over 20 hrs on two flights? Direct flights from Scotland and the U.K. in the winter plus hotels opened to cater for tourists since you can’t rent an apartment anymore!! I loved coming over to see the Palma Christmas lights