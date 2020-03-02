Coronavirus
Thirteen people monitored who had contact with woman with coronavirus
The Balearic health service is "actively monitoring" thirteen people with whom the woman who has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2* has contact before being admitted to Son Espases on Friday.
The National Microbiology Centre in Madrid has undertaken further testing of samples and confirmed that the woman remains positive. She will remain in isolation in Son Espases until there are two consecutive negative tests.
The monitoring of the thirteen people will continue until the end of next week, the thirteenth.
* SARS-CoV-2 (severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2) is the World Health Organization's name for the virus itself; COVID-19 is the coronavirus disease.
