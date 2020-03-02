Iago Negueruela speaking to the media on Monday. 02-03-2020 Govern Illes Balears

Despite the cancellation of the ITB tourism fair, Balearic tourism ministry representatives will be travelling to Berlin this week. Tourism minister Iago Negueruela said on Monday that there will be a meeting on Thursday with Tui's two most senior directors to analyse the tourism season in the Balearics in light of the fair's cancellation. He is due to meet other tour operators as well. For those he is unable to meet, dates will be scheduled.

Negueruela and the tourism director general, Rosana Morillo, met representatives from the island councils, business associations and unions in order to evaluate alternatives for promotion. The meeting also considered the situation regarding coronavirus; senior officials from the health ministry were in attendance.

The minister stressed the "total coordination" that exists between the tourism and health ministries. He and all those attending Monday's meeting stressed a message of calmness and of confidence in the Balearics tourism sector.

As well as the visit to Berlin on Thursday, the government intends "recovering the lost space" of the fair by holding events in Palma for the German market. The president of the Majorca Hoteliers Federation, Maria Frontera, said that it was important to reinforce promotional efforts that have been made, Negueruela noting that these events will complement the promotions of the island councils, which have responsibilities for tourism promotion.