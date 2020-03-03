The winds are still with us. 02-03-2020 Xesca Serra

Strong winds are forecast in Palma again today but at least it will be sunny with a high of 19 and a low of 9.

Andratx is partly, sunny partly cloudy with a top temperature of 18, but it’s very blustery there too and the mercury will drop to around 7 degrees overnight.

It’s a beautiful day in Santanyi with a high of 17 degrees, lots of sunshine, strong winds and a low of 7.

Artà is 19 degrees and sunny but the 35 kilometre an hour northerly winds will make it feel much cooler and after dark the temperature will drop to 7 degrees.

Soller is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 19 degrees with strong winds and a low of 7.

March 3 What’s On

Learn all about the history of Palma’s 14th Century Bellver Castle, with a guided tour between 10 and 7pm for just 2.50€.

It’s tapas Tuesday in Palma, get a taste of Majorca and a beer for less than 3 euros on La Ruta Martiana. For more information and a map of all the bars taking part log on to rutamartiana.wordpress.com.

There’s still time to see the photographs of Pollensa taken by Guillem Bestard between 19.00 and 19.30 at the Auditòrium Sa Màniga in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar from 10am until 2pm or between 4.30pm and 9pm and it’s free to get in.

And if you’re out, out in Palma, head on over to the Shamrock on the Paseo Marítimo for reggae night with Glasford and The Providence. The gig starts at midnight, entry is free and you can party until 5am.