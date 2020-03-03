Mae de la Concha, Balearics minister for agriculture, fisheries and food. 30-07-2019 Teresa Ayuga

Agriculture, fisheries and food minister Mae de la Concha said on Monday that "problems in the Balearic countryside are everyone's problem, for which a solution now needs to be found".

De la Concha expressed her support for protests that have been called across Spain, including Palma this coming Saturday, by the farming and livestock sector. This is a "crucial moment," she added, for farming and the agro-food industry. It is necessary to increase profitability and to tackle the challenge posed by younger generations not opting for farming.

In the Balearics, she noted, farmers had shown "infinite patience", and they have the support of the government for their demands and protests. Few sectors, she observed, should have to sell what they produce without knowing what they will be paid and when. The farming community in the Balearics, she stated, has managed to maintain the landscape, the customs and the wisdom of how to look after the countryside and animals.

The protest on Saturday starts at 11.00. Some two hundred tractors are expected to be involved.