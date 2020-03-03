In court on Monday. 02-03-2020 Alejandro Sepulveda

The prosecution has called for a 14-year-sentence for a 49-year-old man accused of abusing his daughter and of being in possession of child pornography. His defence argued that there were not "solid signs" of what he was being accused and requested his acquittal.

The man had been sentenced in 2009 for possessing child pornography, and he claimed that images that the National Police had recovered were precisely those for which he had been previously tried and that he had deleted. He added that his daughter, aged four at the time, had seen pornographic material involving adults on his phone by mistake.

Her mother told the court that the girl had simulated sex acts with her teddies, while evidence was given by an investigator from the National Police unit for sexual abuse evaluation that the girl would, in a spontaneous manner, display sexual knowledge and describe degrading scenes. The girl said that she had seen these things on her father's phone and that her father would say to her to "watch these videos". Evidence was also given which suggested that the father had touched the girl intimately.

Photos of the girl on his phone, the defence lawyer maintained, did not have a sexual component. They had been taken when she was in the bath in the presence of her mother and grandmother.

Having the final word, the accused stated: "I swear to God that I didn't touch her, not even a hair." The sentence was demanded because of recidivism in respect of the possession of the pornography and of abuse.