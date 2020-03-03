Unemployment falls in the Balearic Islands. archive photo. People queuing at the Servei d'Ocupació de les Illes Balears, SOIB in Ibiza. 16-10-2011 Marco Torres

Balearic unemployment fell by 0.96% in February 2020, with a total of 57,565 people out of work at month’s end, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Labor & Social Economy.

An extra 560 people were employed last month compared to February 2019 and a total of 3,290 have found a job since January 2020 which is the biggest monthly decrease in unemployment in Spain.

Nationwide unemployment fell by 0.24% compared to January and 1.31% year-on-year.

In February, there were an average of 441,667 Social Security affiliates in the Balearic Islands, up 2.95% from 12,655 in January.

In Spain as a whole, Social Security affiliation grew by 1.92% last month compared to February 2019 and 0.45% compared to January 2020.

Nationwide, Social Security gained 85,735 members in February, taking the number of people in employment to 19.25 million, the biggest increase for that time of year since 2015.

361,757 jobs were created in the last 12 months, which is an annual growth rate of 1.92% and unemployment nationwide fell by 7,806 to a total of 3.2 million, the best figures we’ve seen since 2017.