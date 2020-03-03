Music
Roger Hodgson Live At Palma Auditorium
Roger Hodgson, singer, composer and co-founder of Supertramp is coming back to Majorca this summer.
He has one of the most distinctive voices in the music business and was responsible for Supertramp’s many, many hits including, Dreamer, Take the Long Way Home, Give a Little Bit and It’s Raining Again.
The band sold more than 60 million records over the years and he’ll be performing quite a few of them in Palma.
He’s live at the Palma Auditorium from 2100 on August 2nd as part of his Breakfast in America 2020 World Tour. Tickets cost between 45 and 120 euros and you can buy them at the box office or online at www.auditoriumpalma.com.
The singer's last visit to the island was in 2015, when he played a live concert in Port Adriano.
