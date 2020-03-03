Plans for the airport would mean more greenhouse gases. 03-03-2020 Archive

Reports from the Balearic government's directorate for energy and climate change indicate that plans for Son Sant Joan Airport will result in significant increases in energy consumption and the emission of greenhouse gases.

The directorate's service for climate change and atmosphere concludes that there will be a 15% increase in CO2, a 17% increase in nitrogen oxides, 19% for both hydrocarbons and sulphur, and 20% carbon monoxide. The latter three, the report says, are the most concerning in terms of public health. There is also a risk of surpassing permitted limits for the emission of nitrogen dioxide.

Analysts at the directorate are not in agreement with measures adopted by the Aena airports authority to calculate indirect carbon footprint, as these do not reflect the impact of increased numbers of passengers on, for example, energy consumption. The report further suggests that the project for the airport interferes with the plan for improving air quality in Palma. Although the strategic importance for Majorca and the Balearics is emphasised by the plans, these do not take into account other strategic plans, such as those contained in the Balearics climate change law.

The second report calculates that there could be up to a 51 megawatt increase in power as well as an increase in energy consumption of 14.6 million kilowatts per annum, the equivalent of 4,300 homes.

The reports refer to a lack of precision with regard to energy efficiency and the implementation of renewable energies, while they identify aspects that no not comply with the climate change law in respect of renewables and electric charging.