Man arrested for alleged rape at Nursing Home 18-10-2019 Ultima Hora

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 79 year old disabled woman with Alzheimers at a Bonanova Nursing Home in Palma de Mallorca.

Police say that when they detained the man he admitted the crime and said, “I am very sorry. I will not do it again.”

The incident happened at around 16.30 on February 26 in one of the rooms at the Nursing Home. An assistant allegedly caught the defendant sexually assaulting the patient who was unaware of what was happening and could not defend herself.

Staff immediately contacted the National Police and the victim's daughter to tell them what had happened.

Relatives of the victim filed a complaint on On February 28 and the Homidies Group arrested the defendant.