People donate hair to cancer charity for wigs

More than 50 people in Majorca have donated their hair to the Mechones Solidarios Foundation, which is an organisation that makes wigs for cancer patients.

At least 100 people attended a benefit for the organisation last Saturday, some had their hair cut for 5 euros and donated it to the foundation, others bought products or made a financial contribution.

The Porto Pi shopping centre hosted in the event and four professional hairdressers from Francisco Peluqueros and Art Martín Peluqueros agreed to cut hair on behalf of the Mechones Solidarios Foundation, which is based in Malaga but works for cancer patients all over Spain.

A spokesperson for Porto Pi Shopping Centre said a lot of people didn’t have time to stay and have their hair cut, so the event may be repeated in the coming months.