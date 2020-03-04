Easter parade will start from a different place this year. 03-03-2020 Pere Boot

The route of the Dijous Sant parade during Holy Week has had to be changed this year because of works being carried out in Plaça de l’Hospital.

If Palma City Council agrees to grant the relative permits, the procession will leave from the Plaça de Santa Magdalena near the top of La Rambla instead.

The President of the Cruz de Calatrava brotherhood, Pep Serra, said they are aware that the procession cannot leave from the Plaza del Hospital, so an alternative has been sought.

The brothers will leave, as always, from the Església de L’Anunciació which is also known as de la Sang and will join the parade at La Rambla.

The leaders of the procession will wait at the side exit of Clinica Rotger, between the press kiosk and the entrance to the Plaza Major car park and the last seven or eight will wait in Plaça de Santa Magdalena, near de la Sang.

Last year more than 5,000 people waited in the streets to see the Easter Parade whcih included members of the 33 brotherhoods in the city.

For years the order of the procession has been defined by seniority with Jesus of Humility and Peace always first to leave and the Cross of Calatrava always last.

The image of the Crist de la Sang closes the procession, but is kept inside the Església de L’Anunciació until the tour ends at Palma Cathedral.

Statutes

The change in statutes of Holy Week brotherhoods from private to public associations which was recently approved by the Diocese of Majorca will come into force soon, but they will maintain their independence.