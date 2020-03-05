Playa de Palma. 04-03-2020 Mallorca Magazin - Archive

Shares:

Various zones for special touristic intervention in Palma will be in force from the start of April until the end of September. These zones are so that "the police can act with greater security against anti-social and drunken tourism".

Spokesperson Alberto Jarabo said on Wednesday that the zones are designed to, among other things, prevent the drinking of alcohol on the streets, foster responsible consumption of alcohol, and protect minors.

The zones are more or less the same ones as were created last year. They include the whole of Playa de Palma between the streets Pins, Octavi August and Tramuntana and the Llucmajor border. The measures also apply to part of Avenida Gabriel Roca (the Paseo Marítimo), to two stretches of Avenida Joan Miró and to the centre of Palma within the Avenidas.