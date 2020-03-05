Weather
Now you see it, now you don't!
Palma was blanketed in fog this morning and visibility was so bad the Cathedral disappeared.
It’s lifting very quickly, but the roads are treacherous in these conditions.
Majorca will be partly sunny partly cloudy today with a high of 20 degrees in the capital but that wind is not letting up so make sure everything is secure.
