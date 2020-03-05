Palma Cathedral disappears in the fog. 05-03-2020 Wendy Wighton Urquhart

Shares:

Palma was blanketed in fog this morning and visibility was so bad the Cathedral disappeared.

It’s lifting very quickly, but the roads are treacherous in these conditions.

Majorca will be partly sunny partly cloudy today with a high of 20 degrees in the capital but that wind is not letting up so make sure everything is secure.