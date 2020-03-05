Shares:

On Thursday, five people were sentenced at the Provincial Court in Palma to a total of nineteen years and two months for drug dealing in Magalluf.

The prosecution service explained the functions of the five within a criminal structure dedicated to the dealing of cocaine, ecstasy and marijuana. They were active during the summer of 2018, one of them - a Cuban - having been sentenced for a drug offence in Madrid in 2017. As a repeat offender, he was sentenced to eight years and two months. His partner, a Romanian woman, was given a two-year suspended sentence.

The three other accused received sentences of three years each. The prosecution of a sixth person, an Israeli who ran a tattoo parlour which was considered to have been a front for drug dealing, was withdrawn.

The centre of the drugs activity was an apartment on Punta Ballena. When this was raided as well as an apartment in Palmanova, various types of drugs were seized. These had an estimated street value of 27,300 euros.