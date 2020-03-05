Investment for resort modernisation has long been demanded. 31-08-2010 Teresa Ayuga

The Balearic parliament's tourism committee has unanimously agreed to urge the Spanish government to provide an annual amount of investment to modernise resorts. This proposition was made by the Partido Popular, although a specific demand for 20 million euros to be allocated in this year's state budget was rejected.

At Thursday's committee meeting, the PP's Salomé Cabrera, who presented the proposition, criticised the "woeful treatment" of the Balearics in terms of aid to repair damage caused by Storm Gloria. The Spanish government, she observed, had shown "zero respect" to mayors. The damage is "directly threatening the start of the tourism season" and is provoking "losses, cancellations of bookings, delay in hotels opening and a negative effect on employment".