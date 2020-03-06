Huguet, from Campos, is one of the companies taking part in the exhibition. 04-03-2020

From Wednesday to Saturday next week, Es Baluard in Palma will host an exhibition entitled Made in Mallorca. Under the direction of the regional government's IDI Institute for Business Innovation, Made in Mallorca promotes brands, quality of material and original creations that represent contemporary artisan design on the island.

There are sixteen businesses which come under the Made in Mallorca umbrella. They include Artesania Tèxtil Bujosa, Català Roig Ceramics, Lafiore & Nico Guevera Studio, Lysende Logik, Paparkone and Teixits Vicens.

What they have in common is sustainability as a factor linked to industry, design and artisan craft. Materials to create the exhibition itself are sustainable in that they will be returned to their point of origin.

There will be guided visits of the exhibition in Catalan and Castellano on Wednesday to Friday at 11.30 and 16.30.