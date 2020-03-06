Wet and windy day expect in Mallorca. 02-03-2020 miquel a. cañellas

Shares:

Weather

The weather in Majorca has taken a turn for the worse with very, very strong winds, high seas and showers battering every corner of the island.

Palma is 17 degrees and mostly cloudy with intermittent showers, northerly winds gusting at 45 kilometres an hour and a low of 9.

Andratx is just as miserable although the winds will be slightly lighter with a high of 16 and an overnight temperature of 8 degrees.

It’s a cloudy day in Santanyi and very, very breezy with a top temperature of 16 degrees dropping to 7 after dark.

Alcudia is 18 degrees but the 50 kilometre an hour northerly winds will make it feel much colder and the mercury will fall to 8 degrees overnight.

And it’s a horrible day in Deya, cold, wet and very, very windy with a high of 14 degrees and a low of 6.

Don't forget to check our live webcams.

What’s On

There’s a free concert by the Palma Band of Music at the Conservatory at number 64 Carrer d’Alfons el Magnanim from 1930.

Folk music fans will love the Damià Oliver Majorcan folk-pop concert at Teatre Mar i Terra at number 89 Calle Sant Magi in Palma. It starts at 2000 and entry costs 12 euros.

The Spanish singer, songwriter Quique González is live at Palma Auditorium at 2100 and tickets cost 32 euros at the box office, or you can buy them online at www.auditoriumpalma.com.

And there’s magic at the Trui Theatre in Cami Son Rapinya at 2100 with Yunke. Ticket prices start at 30 euros and you can buy them at the box office or online at www.truiteatre.es.