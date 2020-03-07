Deya archive photo 06-03-2020 Wendy Wighton Urquhart

Weather

Palma is cold, wet and windy and under orange alert for 70 kilometre an hour winds but the sun will appear now and again and the high of 17 will drop to around 7 overnight.

It’s 16 degrees, partly sunny, partly cloudy and very blustery in Andratx with a low of 8.

Artà is 16 degrees with scattered showers and occasional sunny spells but the northerly 20 kilometre winds will make it feel even colder and the overnight low is 8 degrees.

Morning showers in Alcudia will clear away by lunchtime and it will be sunny for the rest of the day, but very breezy with a top temperature of 17 falling to 9 at night.

Deya is mostly sunny but a bit chilly with a high of 14, a low of 6 and northerly winds gusting up to 25 kilometres an hour.

What’s On

The Fira de les Dones or Women’s Fair opens in Manacor at 0930 with a range of female-run businesses offering live music, crafts and gastronomy and it’s free.

The Fira del Fang official opening in Marratxi gets underway at 1100 with the Xeremier pipers and the Circ Bover street circus starts at 1800.

There’s a classical music concert at the Palacio de Congresos at 7pm featuring Mozart’s Requiem and tickets cost between 17 and 21 euros.

Chicago Life starts at 2100 at the Trui Theatre in Cami Son Rapinya and tickets prices start at 24 euros.

Bob Wayne brings hillbilly, blues and punk to Casa Planas in Avenida Sant Ferran at 2100 and tickets cost 12 euros.