Society
Beer drinking and gender stereotyping
Cervezas Ambar is an independent brewery that was founded in Zaragoza in 1900. The company has undertaken a study of beer consumption by women and of attitudes to women drinking beer. One of the findings in the Balearics is that in 53% of cases where a couple order a beer and a soft drink, the waiter will serve the beer to the man, even if the woman had ordered it.
Questionnaires with 1,700 women across Spain were answered. Although 99.2% of respondents agreed that beer "does not understand gender", the results indicate that there are preconceived ideas. In the Balearics, four out of ten women say that when in a group of men and women who have all ordered beer, stronger beers and beer in larger glasses are automatically served to the men.
Some 14% of women in the Balearics have noted that people seem to find it strange that a woman on her own would order a beer. Twenty-eight per cent of women say that when they have ordered an alcohol-free beer, they have been asked if this is because they are pregnant.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.