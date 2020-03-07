The defendants reportedly contacted the woman in the Porta de Sant Antoni in Palma. archive photo 10-09-2011 Vasil Vasilev, Balearic Chronicle

2 men who allegedly violently raped and tortured a prostitute in Palma could be jailed for at least 20 years each.

The defendants reportedly met the woman in the Porta de Sant Antoni neighbourhood of the city in March 2016 and all three went to the house of one of the men to have sex. The suspects then allegedly raped her with an unidentified object causing severe injuries.

As a direct result of the attack, the 49-year-old woman had to have two operations, including one to rebuild her intestine, which took more than a year to heal.

The victim also suffered severe post-traumatic stress and has a large scar on her abdomen.

The Prosecutor's Office is asking the court to jail the defendants for a minimum of 20 years and order them to pay the victim 84,089 in compensation and be banned from communicating or approaching the her for 20 years.

The trial begins on Monday in Palma.