07-03-2020EFE

Anti-tourism activists, Arran, have published a video on social networks showing an attack on a shop in Calle Sant Miquel in Palma.

Members dressed in black with their hoods up to hide their identities, daubed the shop with feminist slogans and tried to smash one of the windows.

The Catalan Youth Independence Organisation defended its action saying it wants to denounce “the impact capitalism has on a struggle as important and transversal as feminism.”

“Feminism is becoming a product by which different companies, such as Inditex, seek to profit,” said Arran, who claim the companies make their products by “exploiting women and girls to whom they pay a practically non-existent salary.”

