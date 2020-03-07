Mahón and Ciutadella ports closed as winds reach 70 kilometres an hour. 02-09-2006 Ultima Hora

The ports of Mahón and Ciutadella are both closed leaving Minorca completely cut off by sea.

Ciutadella was closed on Friday because of high winds and 4 metre high waves and the Balearic Islands Port Authority suspended all sea traffic to the port of Mahón from 0945 on Saturday.

The Baleària ship, "Rosalind Franklin" from Alcúdia and Trasmediterránea boat, "JJ Sister" which was en-route froml Barcelona, ​​are anchored off the coast of Sant Lluís, waiting for permission to enter Mahón.

The authorities say the port of Mahón will expected to reopen on Saturday afternoon.