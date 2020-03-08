Fire in Albufera on Sunday evening. 08-03-2020 Joan Monjo

A fire broke out on the Es Canyet finca in Albufera, Muro at around 19.00 on Sunday.

The Ibanat agency (the environment ministry's agency with firefighting responsibilities) and the Majorca Fire Brigade were called in to deal with a fire which is of a kind that is not uncommon in Albufera; as with others, it has affected reed.

Ibanat initially classified the fire as Level Zero, but raised the risk to Level One at 20.20.

Weather conditions in the area are good, as breezes are slight.