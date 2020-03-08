Emergencies
Fire in Albufera
A fire broke out on the Es Canyet finca in Albufera, Muro at around 19.00 on Sunday.
The Ibanat agency (the environment ministry's agency with firefighting responsibilities) and the Majorca Fire Brigade were called in to deal with a fire which is of a kind that is not uncommon in Albufera; as with others, it has affected reed.
Ibanat initially classified the fire as Level Zero, but raised the risk to Level One at 20.20.
Weather conditions in the area are good, as breezes are slight.
