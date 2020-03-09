Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
A bright start to the day across Majorca with some clouds in the east.
It's is sunny in Palma with lows of 8º and highs of 18 degrees.
Santanyi and Son Severa are partly cloudy with a chance of some localised showers with lows of 7 degrees and highs of 18º.
The north and east can also expect some rain with temperatures of 10 to 17º in Alcudia and 9º to 17º in Arta.
What's on
Studium Aureum perform this evening at 20.30 in Palma at the Superior Music and Dane Conservatory, price 10-20 euros.
