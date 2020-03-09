Health
11 people in the Balearic Islands have coronavirus
Two new patients have tested positive for coronavirus in Majorca and another one in Minorca, taking the total number of cases in the Balearic Islands to 11.
Ib-Salut has confirmed that a healthcare worker from Son Llàtzer Hospital developed symptoms when he was on a day off and a man who has just returned from Turin in Italy has also been diagnosed with the Covid-19 virus.
An Imerso tourist from the Alcorcón suburb of Madrid who was on holiday with his wife in Ciutadella has been admitted to an isolation ward at the Mateu Orfila Hospital after developing symptoms and his wife is also under observation as a precaution.
