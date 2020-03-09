News
68-year-old slams his car into a wall
A pensioner has been seriously injured in a car accident at the Son Ferriol roundabout.
061 Emergency Services personnel were called to the scene in the early hours of Monday morning after the driver’s car hit a wall and he was trapped in the vehicle.
Firefighters cut the victim free and he was transferred to Son Espases Hospital.
The 68-year-old man suffered a traumatic brain injury and a fractured hip in the accident.
