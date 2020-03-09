Son Ferriol roundabout. archive photo 20-08-2017 Ultima Hora

Shares:

A pensioner has been seriously injured in a car accident at the Son Ferriol roundabout.

061 Emergency Services personnel were called to the scene in the early hours of Monday morning after the driver’s car hit a wall and he was trapped in the vehicle.

Firefighters cut the victim free and he was transferred to Son Espases Hospital.

The 68-year-old man suffered a traumatic brain injury and a fractured hip in the accident.