Weather
Highs of 26C forecast for Majorca this week
A mass of warm air associated with high pressure and light breezes will bring about a notable increase in temperatures across most of the country on Tuesday. Aemet says that higher temperatures will persist until Friday when a cold front is forecast to bring temperatures down to values that are normal for March.
Parts of Spain are expected to experience some exceptionally high temperatures, with 32 or 33C being forecast for Seville on Wednesday and 31C for Murcia. In Majorca, temperatures in the interior are expected to be up to 26C on Thursday, which is when the highest values are forecast for the islands.
