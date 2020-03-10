CineCiutat's future has been secured. 09-07-2012

CineCiutat in Palma has reached the target of 60,000 euros that were needed for improvements to avoid the possibility of it having to close. A crowdfunding appeal was launched seventeen days ago, and the necessary funds have been obtained. The 60,000 euros will be exceeded, and an announcement will be made shortly as to the final amount.

The cinema will be improving sound and visual quality, acquiring a third DCP (digital cinema package) and upgrading the seats. It is also promising a programme that will be "adapted to every type of audience".