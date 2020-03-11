Can Picafort skateboard ramps destroyed by vandals. 10-03-2020 P.L.

Vandals went on the rampage in the municipality of Santa Margalida causing thousands of euros worth of damage in three local areas, according to the City Council.

"We have notified the Guardia Civil and the Local Police have documented the damage, but at the moment we don’t know who is responsible,” said Santa Margalida’s Deputy Mayor, Joan Monjo.

Local Police say large stones were used to destroy two skateboard ramps in Can Picafort leaving huge holes in the structures.

Urban furniture was obliterated in Can Picafort, Son Serra de Marina and La Vila, a wooden fence and walkway in a green area of Can Picafort was torn down and the handrail was pulled off.

The Deputy Mayor says the City Council will now have to pay a fortune to repair all the damaged street furniture before the start of the tourist season.

"We just repaired this green area two weeks ago and when people see this damage it looks like it hasn’t been well maintained, when actually it has," he said.

There has been a spike in vandalism in the area since the beginning of the year and the City Council says it’s had enough and decided to report these incidents to the Guardia Civil.

Destruction in Son Serra

In Son Serra de Marina, the wooden staircase for one of the games in the playground has been torn off and the charcoal remains of a bonfire were found on the cork floor, which was installed so that children don’t get hurt if they fall in the play area.

Some urban furniture and green areas in La Vila were also damaged.