Events
Jamiroquai racing the Mallorca Classic Rally
British singer and music producer Jamiroquai is racing in the XVI Classic Mallorca Rally.
Jay Kay, who has performed on the island on a numbest of occasions, last year headlined the Mallorca Live Festival.
He owns a house on the island and no sooner did he land on the island yesterday, Jay Kay, who owns over 90 vehicles, joined the rally driving a 1987 BMW M3 worth an estimated 90,000 euros.
