Jay Kay of Jamiroquai in Puerto Portals. 11-03-2020 Julián Aguirre

Shares:

British singer and music producer Jamiroquai is racing in the XVI Classic Mallorca Rally.

Jay Kay, who has performed on the island on a numbest of occasions, last year headlined the Mallorca Live Festival.

He owns a house on the island and no sooner did he land on the island yesterday, Jay Kay, who owns over 90 vehicles, joined the rally driving a 1987 BMW M3 worth an estimated 90,000 euros.