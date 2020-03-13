Health
US declares National Emergency over coronavirus
The US President, Donald Trump, has announced a National Emergency due to coronavirus, a move that will unlock up to US$50 billion in federal funding to help fight the disease.
"In order to unleash the power of the Federal Government, today I declare a National Emergency," President Trump said.
