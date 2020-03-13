Health
Catalonia isolated over coronavirus
Quim Torra has announced strict new quarantine measures in Catalonia to prevent it from "collapsing the healthcare system.”
The President of the Generalitat has asked the President of the Central Government, Pedro Sánchez, to authorise the closure of all Catalonia ports, airports and railways.
"We have not yet received an answer," he said, and called on Pedro Sánchez to authorise the confinement of Catalonia as soon as possible.
Catalonia had registered 190 new cases of coronavirus by Friday, bringing the total to 509 and 35 of the patients are said to be in serious condition.
58 of the confirmed cases are Healthcare Professionals and six people have died because of the Covid-19 pandemic in Catalonia.
Peter Briggs / Hace about 2 hours
So if the president of Catalunya closes the ports of Valencia and Barcelona are the Balearic Islands going to be left to starve?