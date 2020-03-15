Mondragó Nature Reserve 06-01-2011 J. Rullán

Shares:

Palma 20 degrees today with a strong southerly wind and a low of 8.

The sun’s out in Andratx and it’s 18 degrees with winds gusting at 20 kilometres an hour and a low of 7.

Santanyi is sunny too but it’s very, very windy with a top temperature of 17 and a low of 5 degrees.

It’s a lovely day in Alcudia with lots of sunshine, a bit of a breeze and a high of 19 degrees falling to 8 after dark.

Soller is warm and sunny and 22 degrees but the wind will whip up again this evening with gusts of 30 kilometres an hour and the temperature will drop to around 7.

You can view the weather live with our webcams.