Coronavirus
Majorca adjusting to coronavirus measures
A National Police patrol in Palma on Sunday morning dispersed a group of people in Plaça Espanya, a sign that the Spanish government's state of alert measures were being applied.
People in Majorca are having to adjust to this unprecedented situation. Walking the dog is allowed, but going out for a stroll along the beach or for a run would appear not to be. There is, it has to be said, some confusion.
Certain markets were open, albeit with fewer stalls and only those selling basic necessities - fruit and veg, for example. The markets in Inca and Pollensa attracted only small numbers of people. Customers were told not to handle any produce; stallholders were wearing gloves.
In Santa Maria, the market was called off, but the town hall says that it hopes that it will be open next Sunday, by when sufficient precautions will have been established to comply with government measures.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.